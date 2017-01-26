Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mad Catz threatened with stock market delisting
Mad Catz threatened with stock market delisting
January 26, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 26, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Embattled game peripheral maker Mad Catz told the world today that it received a message from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last week that it must effect a "sustained improvement in its share price" within six months or be delisted.

Such warnings often presage deep trouble for game companies (think: THQ, Midway, and Majesco, for example) but they don't always mean the end. Mad Catz representatives state the company will try to win shareholder approval for a reverse stock split at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting.  

Such a move could, by cutting down on the number of traded shares, potentially increase the company's share value enough to remain on the NYSE. At the time of publication, Mad Catz shares are valued at $0.15 apiece; that's a problem because, in order to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, every company is required to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over 30 consecutive trading days.

Mad Catz appears to be in this situation because it had a rough 2016. Last year the company sold off its entire Saitek division for $13 million after reporting a full-year loss of $11 million and laying off ~37 percent of staff in a cost-cutting restructuring plan; these actions were attributed in part to unexpected shortcomings following Mad Catz's decision to co-publish (and make hardware for) Harmonix's 2015 game Rock Band 4.

Related Jobs

ESTsoft Inc.
ESTsoft Inc. — Irvine, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Product Manager (Mobile)
Curve Fever
Curve Fever — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[01.26.17]
Senior front end Unity developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Mobile Producer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2: Surprising players who expect to be surprised
Google opens up Daydream app development to the masses
Road to the IGF: Titouan Millet's Mu Cartographer
GamePump shuts down subscription service to focus on publishing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image