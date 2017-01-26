Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 26, 2017
More game developers laid off by GSN Games
January 26, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Gamasutra has learned that mobile and social game maker GSN Games has laid off an estimated 15-20+ people this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

These cutbacks notably come less than six months after a round of layoffs that included veteran game designer Steve Meretzky, and are believed to encompass a variety of positions, including artists, engineers and producers.

GSN is best known for casino games like Mirrorball Slots and GSN Grand Casino, as well as the Sparcade real-money wagering platform fronted by ex-XBLA frontman Greg Canessa. The studio's most recent big release was Wheel of Fortune Slots last fall.

Gamasutra has reached out to GSN Games representatives for more information, but has yet to receive any response.  As always, if you or someone you know have been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially. 

