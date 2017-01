Newsbrief: Blizzard's ever-popular hero shooter Overwatch just surpassed 25 million registered players, the company revealed on Twitter.

There were around 20 million registered players as of October 12, 2016, meaning another five million have joined the fray in the past three months.

As we said back then, 25 million registered players doesn't directly translate into sales. It's simply an indication of the number of Overwatch accounts that have been created.