January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017
Phil Mansell named COO and acting CEO of Runescape dev, Jagex
January 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Runescape developer Jagex has named Phil Mansell as its new COO and acting CEO following the departure of outgoing CEO, Rod Cousens. 

Mansell previously served as the company's VP of studios, overseeing Jagex's Runescape portfolio and helping to boost the game's player count in recent years. 

Before joining Jagex in 2011, Mansell held a variety of design roles at industry heavyweights including Sony, EA, and Gameloft. 

"Off the back of record financial performance, Jagex is in an incredibly fortunate and positive position," said the new COO. 

"We have become stronger with every year that passes and now that we are united with our parent company, Zhongji Holding. It is both an honor and a privilege to be take Jagex to its next stage."

Zhongji Holding is a new publicly-listed Chinese games business that was formed by the group of investors that purchased the Runescape creator in July 2016. 

The company itself was born on September 28, 2016, when it was successfully listed on the Chinese stock market. 

Zhongji has promised to funnel "significant resources" into Jagex in an effort to increase its presence in the global games sector.

