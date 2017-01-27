Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

SAG-AFTRA president: Voice actor strike entering 'crucial phase'
SAG-AFTRA president: Voice actor strike entering 'crucial phase'
January 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Audio, Production, Business/Marketing

U.S. screen actors guild SAG-AFTRA has said its strike against video game companies such as EA, Insomniac, and WB Games is now entering a "crucial phase."

SAG-AFTRA chose to go on strike over 100 days ago in an effort to secure better working conditions and fairer compensation for its video game voice actors. 

As reported by Deadline, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris has implored its members to attend a rally next week outside the guild's Los Angeles headquarters, suggesting it's critically important that members continue to apply pressure. 

"I am reaching out with an urgent request. SAG-AFTRA needs your help in moving employers to agree to a 21st century contract," wrote Carteris in an email to union board members. 

"We are holding what’s expected to be our largest rally to date, and while we all have busy schedules and time is valuable, this is a vital action for our union. We need your voice. Join us on February 2 to send management the message that resolving the strike will benefit everyone."

On the surface, those companies affected by the strike seem relatively unmoved. Sam Singer, a spokesperson currently representing the studios, suggested the strike will be a fruitless endeavor unless the guild is willing to negotiate. 

"The companies are the greatest advocates for the skill and talent of the performers represented by SAG-AFTRA and their contributions to the video games that the public loves," offered Singer. 

"The union leadership's planned protest on February 2 may make good theater, but it doesn't get them any closer to a contract, which is something we imagine their members would like to achieve. It's one thing to protest; it's wholly another to negotiate."

According to Singer, the studios are -- and always have been -- willing to negotiate, but it seems there's still some way to go before a deal that suits both parties can be ironed out.

Related Jobs

Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[01.27.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[01.27.17]
Server/Backend Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[01.27.17]
UI Programmer (f/m) - C++ and Actionscript
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[01.26.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One modder's journey from tinkerer to pro game developer
SAG-AFTRA president: Voice actor strike entering 'crucial phase'
Road to the IGF: Clever Endeavor Games' Ultimate Chicken Horse
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: New Arcade's Fear Sphere


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image