Learn how to build meditative games today at 3PM EST

There’s a close link between entering a meditative state and the art of game design. Many games, especially ones that focus on twitch skill reflexes from players, rely on the ability for pro players to enter a calm state of flow that some have likened to a kind of meditation.

At GDC 2017, independent designer Robin Arnott will be giving a talk about understanding the different kinds of meditative states, based on his VR game SoundSelf. To get a preview of his talk, and learn a bit more about designing these unique kinds of games, we’re going to be interviewing Arnott today at 3PM EST.

If you have questions (and you should, since they definitely don’t teach this kind of game design in school), feel free to swing by and ask questions in the chat. And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas