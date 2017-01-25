Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 27, 2017
Penny Arcade announces tabletop focused event, PAX Unplugged
January 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief:  Penny Arcade has announced that a new convention will be joining its lineup of Penny Arcade Expo events. The addition, PAX Unplugged, is slated to debut this November and will focus entirely on the tabletop gaming community.

Past PAX events in Washington, Massachusetts, Texas, and Australia have offered video game developers a chance to show their games to tens of thousands of convention-goers in attendance, and PAX Unplugged aims to offer a similar experience for the tabletop gaming community. 

“We will continue to have tabletop games at every PAX, but Unplugged will focus on stepping away from the TV, monitor and phone to foster face-to-face multiplayer experiences,” said Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins.

Similar to the other events in the PAX family, Unplugged will give attendees an opportunity to attend panels, tournaments, and concerts centered around the tabletop industry.

The event will also offer developers a way to put their game in the hands of tabletop enthusiasts in attendance and potentially receive valuable feedback from a weekend-long playtesting session.

PAX Unplugged will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from November 17 through November 19. Registration is set to open sometime this spring, but developers interested in either attending or bringing their game to the convention should keep an eye on the official PAX Unplugged website for more details on the process.

