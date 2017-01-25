Download your copy of the GDC 2017 State of the Industry report!

Game Developers Conference officials have released the full results from the fifth annual Game Developers Conference State of the Industry Survey, revealing trends in the games industry based on the feedback of more than 4,500 game developers ahead of GDC 2017 in February and March.

Highlights of this year's survey results suggest game developers are feeling optimistic about Nintendo’s upcoming Switch console, and feel unsure about the prospects of mid-cycle console refreshes like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox’s “Project Scorpio.”

Also, the survey shows that for the first time ever, mobile game devs favor Android over iOS. Moreover, it reveals why game devs in general have rising confidence in eSports as a long-term, sustainable business and why many have faith that mobile AR/VR is the future.

The 2017 State of the Industry Survey is the fifth entry in the ongoing series of yearly reports and serves as a snapshot of the games industry and illustrates industry trends ahead of GDC in San Francisco.

