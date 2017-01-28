Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC 2017 and learn what it took to make an RTS without guns
Come to GDC 2017 and learn what it took to make an RTS without guns
January 30, 2017 | By Staff
January 30, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

As the 2017 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on a neat talk from longtime game designer Soren Johnson about the unique challenges of creating a real-time strategy game without guns.

In his GDC 2017 Design track talk on "Offworld Trading Company: An RTS Without Guns", Johnson will explain how he and his studio (Mohawk Games) set out to make a new type of real-time strategy game, one that focused on economics instead of combat. 

According to Johnson,  following this initial vision led Mohawk Games to shed other standard tropes of the genre, such as unit selection, on the way to creating a unique gameplay experience, one that de-emphasized micro dexterity challenges in favor of macro high-level strategy while still hewing to the standard half-hour RTS format. This postmortem details the twist and turns of Offworld's design process, from conception to prototyping to Early Access to final release.

It promises to be an intriguing talk, so don't skip it!

GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.27.17]
Senior Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.27.17]
Environment Artist
Sperasoft
Sperasoft — Kraków, Poland
[01.27.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Senior Game Designer- Content


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How would the Affordable Care Act repeal impact independent developers?
Jordan Mechner and Mark DeLoura to receive top honors at the GDC Awards!
Devs, don't post positive Steam reviews of your game under fake names
Obituary: Namco founder and former president, Masaya Nakamura


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image