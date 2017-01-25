Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 27, 2017
King acquires app analytics firm Omniata
January 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Candy Crush developer King has acquired the customer data platform and analytics firm Omniata for an undisclosed amount, revealed a report from VentureBeat

“We can confirm we have acquired Omniata. It’s a great team and a proven platform that will add to King’s analytical and technology capabilities,” a spokesperson for King told VentureBeat earlier this week. In the days since, neither King nor Omniata has discussed the deal in greater detail.

Omniata was founded in 2014 by CEO Alex Arias, previously of EA and Digital Chocolate, and established as a platform focused on providing developers with ways to both organize and use data about app users, including methods for understanding a player's willingness to play or spend money within a free-to-play game.

King, which was itself acquired by Activision Blizzard for $5.9 billion last year, is likely to use the freshly acquired analytics firm to better utilize and grow the userbase for its own library of free-to-play mobile games.

