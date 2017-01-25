Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Yager Development is hiring a UI Programmer
January 27, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Programmer, Yager Development 

Location: Berlin, Germany

We seek the talent of a seasoned and passionate UI Programmer for our current AAA F2P project Dreadnought. You will work with an international team of highly experienced and talented developers that are passionate about their work.

Responsibilities

  • Implementation of UI systems in a self-organizing interdisciplinary team
  • Write clear, maintainable and fast code in adherence to internal standards
  • Recognize opportunities to improve our games or general workflows and seek to make these changes

Qualifications

  • 2+ years experience developing UI for games
  • C++ programming experience
  • Good knowledge of Action Script 3
  • Ability to communicate effectively in English, both verbally and in writing
  • Passionate about video games

Desirable skills

  • Unreal Engine experience
  • Knowledge of Flash and/or Scaleform (AS 3)
  • Experience with console development

Employment details

  • Full-time and on-site
  • Status: employment
  • Start: as soon as possible
  • Relocation support is provided

Join our Team!

If this sounds like you, and you love to work in a creative environment with people passionate about their work, please send us your application using our online form.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

