Get a job: Yager Development is hiring a UI Programmer

Location: Berlin, Germany

We seek the talent of a seasoned and passionate UI Programmer for our current AAA F2P project Dreadnought. You will work with an international team of highly experienced and talented developers that are passionate about their work.

Responsibilities

Implementation of UI systems in a self-organizing interdisciplinary team

Write clear, maintainable and fast code in adherence to internal standards

Recognize opportunities to improve our games or general workflows and seek to make these changes

Qualifications

2+ years experience developing UI for games

C++ programming experience

Good knowledge of Action Script 3

Ability to communicate effectively in English, both verbally and in writing

Passionate about video games

Desirable skills

Unreal Engine experience

Knowledge of Flash and/or Scaleform (AS 3)

Experience with console development

Employment details

Full-time and on-site

Status: employment

Start: as soon as possible

Relocation support is provided

Join our Team!

If this sounds like you, and you love to work in a creative environment with people passionate about their work, please send us your application using our online form.

