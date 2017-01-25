Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Naughty Dog's postmortem of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
January 27, 2017 | By Staff
January 27, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

Almost a decade ago, Naughty Dog faced many entirely new challenges in the creation of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves - in expanding the gameplay through the use of new traversal, combat and AI technologies, introducing characters that shed new light on hero Nathan Drake, and tackling the studio's first foray into multiplayer in four years. 

At GDC 2010, then co-lead game designer Richard Lemarchand candidly described how they tackled these problems, and how the studio's philosophy of collaboration, open communication and investment of responsibility in the people who create the game allowed Naughty Dog to avoid a "sophomore slump" and surpass the original game.

It's an interesting talk because he also discussed how a (comparatively) small studio of around one hundred people tackled the issues faced in executing Naughty Dog's most complex production yet, giving practical examples and telling interesting stories of crisis points overcome and valuable lessons learned.

If you missed it in person, no worries -- you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[01.26.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Curve Fever
Curve Fever — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[01.26.17]
Senior front end Unity developer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.26.17]
Sr Web Applications Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One modder's journey from tinkerer to pro game developer
Zenimax wants $4B from Facebook over alleged Oculus tech theft
Attend GDC 2017 and spend a whole day honing your level design skills
Penny Arcade announces tabletop focused event, PAX Unplugged


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image