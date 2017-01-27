Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why games are critical to Tencent's Disney-esque ambitions
Why games are critical to Tencent's Disney-esque ambitions
January 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

"We can take the content of games or literature and recompose them into movies and TV series, and that helps us inject fresh blood in the movie industry."

- Tencent COO Mark Ren, speaking at Chinajoy in 2015.

A few years back, Chinese firm Tencent was best known as the name behind the mobile game powerhouse WeChat, a cross-platform mobile messaging platform.

Fast forward to now, and many devs know Tencent best as the company behind League of Legends studio Riot Games, Unreal Engine developer Epic Games and, most recentlyClash of Clans/Clash Royale (pictured) operator Supercell.

Given the company's expanding influence of the game industry, developers may appreciate this Backchannel analysis of how Tencent is trying to build a Disney-esque media empire upon a foundation of games, rather than animated films.

"Like Disney, Tencent continues to gobble up valuable IP," writes Jonathan Pan, who currently serves as an eSports advisor to Turner Broadcasting System and has previously worked for Riot Games. "The company announced $20.8 billion of acquisitions and investments in 2016 alone, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tencent is just starting to test out what it can do with all this content."

He goes on to point to Supercell's experiments with animated shorts, Riot's advances into character-centric League shorts and merchandising, and (Tencent-backed) Activision Blizzard's Warcraft film as evidence that the Chinese media giant is looking to tap into its video game businesses to fuel its publishing and movie-making ambitions.

Keeping in mind that Pan used to work for Tencent-owned Riot, his thoughts on the company's business plan can be read in full over on Backchannel.

Related Jobs

DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[01.27.17]
Game Designer
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.27.17]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.27.17]
FX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.27.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One modder's journey from tinkerer to pro game developer
Zenimax wants $4B from Facebook over alleged Oculus tech theft
Attend GDC 2017 and spend a whole day honing your level design skills
Penny Arcade announces tabletop focused event, PAX Unplugged


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image