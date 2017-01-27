Devs, don't post positive Steam reviews of your game under fake names

This week Valve went ahead and removed developer Lunyov Artem Pavlovych's games from Steam after determining Pavlovych was engaging in "unacceptable behavior" by posting positive Steam reviews for his game Platformica (pictured) under fake names.

This kind of behavior isn't unheard of, and this certainly isn't the first time Valve has taken steps to enforce its review policy. However, as Kotaku points out, Pavlovych's case is particularly notable because he's quickly come out and copped to his mistake, seemingly expressing remorse for costing himself access to Steam's marketplace.

"Yes, I actually wrote a few reviews for Platformica in October 2016 and I'm really [to] blame," the developer wrote in a Steam post today. "I’m worked 2 years on my three games and.....half day...games removed. I deserve it."

It's a good reminder for fellow devs to abide by Steam's regulations, even if its review system might have some room for improvement.