Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Open your mind (and your mouth) and learn about a new kind of game design
January 27, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
January 27, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Design, Video

In the field of game design, we know a lot about designing games for a proper state of flow, but what are some of the bigger possibilities for helping players enter a meditative trance? At GDC 2017, game designer Robin Arnott will be presenting a talk on this very subject, but we wanted to get inside his head a little early and learn about the field for ourselves. 

The result was hands-down one of the weirdest streams we’ve ever done on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, but it also proved to be one of the most provocative and thought-provoking conversations we’ve been lucky enough to have. 

In particular, Arnott was able to explain the incredible value of using tone-capturing technology—a tool he licensed from a friend of his for his game SoundSelf that analyzes voice input and searches for usable data that can be translated to onscreen data. But it’s not just the raw levels he’s looking at.

“In terms of how I’m using that information in the design, it’s not just the tones I’m listening for, it’s the spaces between the tones, it’s the ratios of the tones, there’s so much rich data,” Arnott told us. “Even the overtones in your voice, what makes your voice sound different from mine…there’s all this rich data that we can pull from to make an experience that really meets [the player.]”

For the full conversation with Arnott, be sure to watch the video above, and subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more trenchant conversations with game developers, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Senior Game Designer- Content
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.26.17]
Concept Artist
Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Game Designer
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One modder's journey from tinkerer to pro game developer
Zenimax wants $4B from Facebook over alleged Oculus tech theft
Attend GDC 2017 and spend a whole day honing your level design skills
Penny Arcade announces tabletop focused event, PAX Unplugged


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image