Xbox Live Gold prices set to double in India

Newsbrief: The price of both monthly and yearly Xbox Live Gold memberships in India are set to jump significantly at the end of next month, according to reports from Gadgets 360.

Previously, one month of Xbox Live Gold was sold for ₹350 while one year ran for ₹2,240. As of February 28, both of those prices will nearly double to ₹699 and ₹3,999 respectively.

Converted to USD, this would roughly equate to a monthly membership jumping from $5.16 to $10.31 and a yearly from $33.04 to $58.99.

This sudden jump is, according to Microsoft, in response to changes in the value of the Indian rupee.

“After carefully evaluating the currency changes within India, and with the understanding that our offerings always provide a balance of service and value for our customers, we will be adjusting the price of our Xbox Live Gold subscriptions,” said an email from Microsoft detailing the change. “As such, the price of your Xbox Live Gold subscription will be increasing.”

The pricing update notably brings the cost of Microsoft's membership more in line with PlayStation Plus, which currently runs ₹576 ($8.50) per month and ₹3,999 ($58.99) per year in India.