Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve to start blocking accounts that gamble Team Fortress 2 gear
Valve to start blocking accounts that gamble Team Fortress 2 gear
January 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Last year, nearly $5 billion worth of Counter-Strike skins were wagered in online gambling arenas. Now it seems that another of Valve's popular first-person shooters is getting mixed up in unregulated online gambling.

In a short statement shared to the Team Fortress blog today, Valve warned users that it would be taking action against accounts that associate with gambling sites and bet digital Team Fortress 2 items.

Valve has come under fire in the past, both from its users and from Washington State officials, for the way some players have started using Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weapon skins as digital casino chips.

The company has both distanced itself from such activities and banned gambling-related accounts in the past, but lately it seems that similar sites have sprung up to use tradable weapons and hats from Team Fortress 2 for the same purpose.

“In July of last year we outlined our position on gambling web sites, specifically noting that Valve has no business relationship with these sites. At that time we also began blocking many CS:GO gambling accounts,” said the Team Fortress 2 team.

“More recently, some gambling web sites started leveraging TF2 items. Today we began the process of blocking TF2 gambling accounts as well. We recommend you don’t trade with these sites.”

Related Jobs

Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.30.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.30.17]
Data Scientist - Machine Learning
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.30.17]
Mobile Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Orlando, Florida, United States
[01.30.17]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How would the Affordable Care Act repeal impact independent developers?
Jordan Mechner and Mark DeLoura to receive top honors at the GDC Awards!
Devs, don't post positive Steam reviews of your game under fake names
Obituary: Namco founder and former president, Masaya Nakamura


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image