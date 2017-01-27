ESA urges White House to 'exercise caution' following travel ban

Newsbrief: The Entertainment Software Association has released a statement addressing the selective travel ban that restricts entry into the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations after it was suddenly implemented across the United States this past weekend.

In the statement, the ESA cautions the White House and warns that the ban, which temporarily bars citizens of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Lybia, Somalia, Yemen, and Iraq from entering the United States, could have a negative effect on the U.S. video game industry, and largely the economy.

“The Entertainment Software Association urges the White House to exercise caution with regard to vital immigration and foreign worker programs. As a leading force in technology and exporter of entertainment, the U.S. video game industry thrives on the contributions of innovators and storytellers from around the world,” reads the statement.

“While recognizing that enhancing national security and protecting our country’s citizens are critical goals, our companies rely on the skilled talent of U.S. citizens, foreign nationals, and immigrants alike. Our nation’s actions and words should support their participation in the American economy.”