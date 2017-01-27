Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire a Game Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on SMITE: Rivals.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins & Tribes: Ascend, as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What a game designer does:

Pitch innovative game features to a project lead that are designed to improve customer acquisition, engagement, and/or monetization, but overall must be fun.

Collaborate with the engineering and art team to effectively implement new features and systems.

Manage game systems, economics, and mechanics.

Modeling and tuning complex game systems.

Provide clear feature documentation, diagrams, wireframes, and prototypes.

Analyze live data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience.

Who we are looking for:

3+ years of experience with games development.A passion and thorough understanding of mobile games.

Ability to analyze gameplay mechanics and feature designs.

Able to design game systems, individual gameplay features, and player progressions.

Understanding of game balance, including statistics, virtual goods, economics, and user motivations.

Understanding of interaction design concepts and principles.

Able to excel in a rapid iteration environment.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills.

Bachelor's degree required.

Preferred candidate has:

Experience writing JavaScript for Google Spreadsheets and/or Microsoft Excel.

A strong appreciation for mobile games and plays them on his or her free time.

Experience working with remote teams on a shared project/development pipeline.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.