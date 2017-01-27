Watch Tim Schafer's triumphant return to host the 2017 GDC Awards!

Game makers, take heart: Game Developers Conference organizers are happy to confirm that Double Fine Productions chief Tim Schafer is once again preparing to take the stage during GDC 2017 to host the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards!

This will be Schafer's sixth time hosting the award show, and we're hoping all that practice finally pays off. To mark the occasion, he and his crack team have put together a short video (embedded above) celebrating his cutting-edge preparation.

You won't want to miss this award show, which kicks off at 6:30 PM on the evening of Wednesday, March 1st in the Moscone Convention Center of San Francisco. The ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2017 pass-holders and will be livestreamed on the GDC’s official Twitch channel!

For further details about the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, check out the GDCA website. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



