Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Tim Schafer's triumphant return to host the 2017 GDC Awards!
January 30, 2017 | By Staff
January 30, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Video, GDC

Game makers, take heart: Game Developers Conference organizers are happy to confirm that Double Fine Productions chief Tim Schafer is once again preparing to take the stage during GDC 2017 to host the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards!

This will be Schafer's sixth time hosting the award show, and we're hoping all that practice finally pays off. To mark the occasion, he and his crack team have put together a short video (embedded above) celebrating his cutting-edge preparation.

You won't want to miss this award show, which kicks off at 6:30 PM on the evening of Wednesday, March 1st in the Moscone Convention Center of San Francisco. The ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2017 pass-holders and will be livestreamed on the GDC’s official Twitch channel!

For further details about the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, check out the GDCA website. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.30.17]
Director, Brand Marketing
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[01.29.17]
Graphics / Engine Programmer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.27.17]
Lead Environment Artist
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.27.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How would the Affordable Care Act repeal impact independent developers?
ESA urges White House to 'exercise caution' following travel ban
Valve to start blocking accounts that gamble Team Fortress 2 gear
Blog: WebGL memory and performance optimization tips


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image