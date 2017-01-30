Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2017
January 31, 2017
January 31, 2017
Use the GDC 2017 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your trip
Use the GDC 2017 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your trip
January 31, 2017 | By Staff
January 31, 2017 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is roughly one month away, which means now is the perfect time for attendees to hammer out their schedules in order to ensure they get the most from the conference.

For an easier planning process, onference officials encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2017 Session Scheduler to plan out which talks you'd like to attend and ensure you don't miss anything the show has to offer.

(And if you're not attending, don't worry -- there's still time to register for a pass!)

If you've never used the Session Scheduler before, don't worry -- it's pretty easy to get started. Simply select "Create Account" from the Session Scheduler page and provide a valid email address, then start adding talks to your personal GDC 2017 schedule.

When you have a Session Scheduler account you can download the companion GDC Mobile app via iTunes or Google Play and log in with your account credentials to access your personal GDC schedule on the go. As always, even if you already have the GDC Mobile app on your device, it's important that you update to the latest version!

The app allows users to view the full GDC 2017 session roster, create and export customized schedules, locate exhibitors on the Expo Floor, and directly request meetings with exhibitors via the app's 'Exhibitors' section.

This has been made possible in association with the GDC business matchmaking service, through which attendees can identify, contact, and request and schedule meetings with exhibitors. This valuable mobile resource should help make your life a little easier when it comes to meeting up with all the other industry professionals at the show.

In addition to these scheduling and business matchmaking features, the app also allows attendees to view event photos, check-in to specific sessions and locations, and generally stay involved with all the exciting things happening during the GDC week.

GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

