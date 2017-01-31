FreeStyleGames founders reunite to form new studio, Slingshot Cartel

Jamie Jackson and Dave Osbourn, founders of Guitar Hero Live developer FreeStyleGames, have reunited to form new studio, SlingShot Cartel.

The fledgling outfit will attempt to pioneer a new development framework, which will see the founders create and define the design, vision, story, and style of a project before bringing in funding along with a "carefully selected," project-specific development team.

"Building the new studio around a different business model allows us to maintain the creative vision of several titles simultaneously, with the freedom to explore new genres and platforms," offered Jackson.

Slingshot is currently working on two new titles. The first, an unnamed eSports game, will be revealed at GDC 2017.