January 31, 2017
Nintendo shuts down Wii U production in Japan
Nintendo shuts down Wii U production in Japan
January 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Nintendo has shut down all Wii U production in Japan, according to a statement on the company's Japanese website (translated by Redditor dranyastudio). 

The news lines up with reports from last November suggesting Nintendo Japan would be halting Wii U production "soon."

It's a sensible move given that the Switch launch is only weeks away, and according to a tweet from the Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki, the company now intends to increase production of its hybrid console to ensure pre-orders are fulfilled.

