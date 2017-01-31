Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Insomniac Games decries Trump's 'deplorable' immigration ban
January 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Video

Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive developer Insomniac Games has taken a public stand against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban. 

Speaking out against the President's divisive executive order, which restricts non-U.S. citizens with links to seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the States, Insomniac founder and CEO Ted Price branded the move "deplorable."

"We at Insomniac Games stand united in strongly opposing President Trump's immigration ban. There's no question that these orders will harm us as a company, and many of our team members," said the CEO, who was joined by the studio's diverse team. 

"We ask, is this the American way? Is discriminating based on religion, faith, or national origin American? Absolutely not.

"This is a deplorable, discriminatory act that many of us across the nation believe is patently unconstitutional. We have been, we are, and we will always be a nation of immigrants."

Price has asked those who agree with Insomniac to make their voice heard by getting in touch with their local congress person, or by supporting one of many organizations across the States currently forming opposition campaigns.

Related Jobs

Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.31.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Millipede
Millipede — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[01.30.17]
Art and Design Lead
Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America — Santa Clara, California, United States
[01.30.17]
Senior Mobile Product Manager
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.30.17]
Mobile Games - Leads QA Analyst


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The physics of trains in Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Insomniac Games decries Trump's 'deplorable' immigration ban
Nintendo financials: 3DS sales offer silver lining as Wii U continues to struggle
FreeStyleGames founders reunite to form new studio, Slingshot Cartel


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image