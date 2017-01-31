Insomniac Games decries Trump's 'deplorable' immigration ban

Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive developer Insomniac Games has taken a public stand against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Speaking out against the President's divisive executive order, which restricts non-U.S. citizens with links to seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the States, Insomniac founder and CEO Ted Price branded the move "deplorable."

"We at Insomniac Games stand united in strongly opposing President Trump's immigration ban. There's no question that these orders will harm us as a company, and many of our team members," said the CEO, who was joined by the studio's diverse team.

"We ask, is this the American way? Is discriminating based on religion, faith, or national origin American? Absolutely not.

"This is a deplorable, discriminatory act that many of us across the nation believe is patently unconstitutional. We have been, we are, and we will always be a nation of immigrants."

Price has asked those who agree with Insomniac to make their voice heard by getting in touch with their local congress person, or by supporting one of many organizations across the States currently forming opposition campaigns.