Here's a preview of GDC 2017 -- direct from the speakers themselves!

It's almost time for GDC 2017! As everyone is scrambling to sort out their plans for the big show, organizers want to quickly remind you that a bumper crop of GDC 2017 speakers have put together 60-second (ish) "Flash Forward" pitch videos for their talks!

They're funny, informative and packed with personality -- in short, perfect summations of what makes GDC sessions so great. And they're easy to watch, too -- just head over to the official GDC YouTube channel, which is now filled with brief videos submitted by a broad array of GDC 2017 speakers.

Each one is a very fun, personal pitch for why you should make time to check out that person's talk while you're attending GDC.

This is the second year we've done this, and this time around we've organized these GDC 2017 Flash Forward pitches into a playlist (embedded below) and added more information about each speaker and a link to their talk in the description of their video. Have a look!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

GDC organizers have also been working with Gamasutra, official media partner of GDC, to produce video interviews with a handful of notable GDC 2017 speakers.

If you have some free time, these are well worth watching because they're meatier conversations that explore the speaker's work in games, why they're speaking at GDC 2017, and what they think fellow devs should know about the art and business of making games.

You can find these videos in their own separate playlist on the official GDC YouTube channel, and they're well worth a watch!

You can find lots more great videos over on the official GDC YouTube channel, which is also regularly updated with new talks recorded at GDCs through the ages. Subscribe, and you'll be the first to know about when new videos are added to the channel!

Plus, you can head over to the Gamasutra Twitch channel and click the subscribe button for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. More GDC 2017 speaker interviews will be streamed there in the weeks to come, so subscribe now if you want to be notified when Gamasutra goes live!

For more details on these and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas