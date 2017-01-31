Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
At GDC 2017, see how Capcom took Resident Evil 7 forward by looking back
February 2, 2017 | By Staff
As the 2017 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on a fantastic talk from the developers of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard that's taking place at the show!

In their talk on "Reliving the Horror: Taking 'Resident Evil 7' Forward by Looking Back," game director Koshi Nakanishi and Capcom Global R&D senior manager Peter Fabiano will explain how Capcom took the Resident Evil franchise somewhere new and different, while keeping true to its original concepts.

Plus, they will walk through and discuss various facets of Resident Evil 7's conceptualization, production and postmortem phases. Game makers who hail from all walks of development are welcome, as is anyone interested in the design and development of the Resident Evil games; attendees will learn about Capcom's approach on how to revitalize a long running franchise and the results of said approach.

It promises to be great, so don't skip it! For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

