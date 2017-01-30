Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

1979 Revolution proceeds to benefit ACLU in wake of immigration ban
1979 Revolution proceeds to benefit ACLU in wake of immigration ban
January 31, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 31, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

Ink Stories has released a statement against the immigration ban currently imposed on US-bound travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations and has pledged to donate proceeds of its game 1979 Revolution: Black Friday to the American Civil Liberties Union in support of immigrants and refugees affected by the imposed ban.

“The current political messaging, which fosters fear, misinformation and xenophobia, are what Ink Stories will stand against,” said the statement. 

“As an independent development studio, Ink stands firmly in believing that it’s the responsibility of the larger art and entertainment community to unite in solidarity against policies that are inhumane, unjust and un-American.

Our industry has tremendously benefited from the ability of people to cross borders. Immigration has been a source of creativity and strength for this country throughout its history -- and we oppose the ban and the dangerous precedent it sets.”

The statement goes on to note that Ink Stories is composed of a diverse group of ethnic, national, and religious members, including several individuals from Iran. 

“This is deeply personal, as my family made the hard decision to leave Iran after the revolution, to come to the West, which was the land of inclusion. Today, I feel like I am reliving history,” said Ink Stories founder Navid Khonsari, who himself is directly impacted by the selective immigration ban. 

Several other notable game developers and companies have spoken out against the recent executive order that temporarily bars citizens of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Lybia, Somalia, Yemen, and Iraq from entering the United States, including Electronic Arts, Insomniac Games, and the Entertainment Software Association.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.31.17]
Weapons Artist
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[01.31.17]
Lead Artist (2D/3D)
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.31.17]
Lead Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.31.17]
Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The physics of trains in Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Insomniac Games decries Trump's 'deplorable' immigration ban
Nintendo financials: 3DS sales offer silver lining as Wii U continues to struggle
FreeStyleGames founders reunite to form new studio, Slingshot Cartel


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image