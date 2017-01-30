Get a job: Double Fine Productions is hiring a Lead Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California

Double Fine has an immediate opening for an ambitious, visionary and experienced Lead Programmer for its San Francisco development studio. The ideal candidate has considerable experience leading development on a large cutting-edge code base and has the ability to architect and implement critical game engine components. The role requires prior experience developing for modern game systems such as PS4, Xbox One or Windows. Additional key qualifications for this role include good problem-solving skills, the ability to motivate, collaborate with other disciplines, mentor others, and a passion for adding the extra polish that that truly sets Double Fine games apart from other games.

Responsibilities:

Lead the design, development, architecture and implementation of the core engine systems that power Double Fine’s games.

Create software systems that are intrinsically scalable and cross platform.

Create or improve tools as necessary to support specific features/systems.

Continuously test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize across all applicable platforms.

Adapt current and legacy games to maximize performance and stability on new platforms.

Contribute innovative and original ideas on all aspects of game production and development.

Requirements:

Five or more years of experience in the creation and delivery of state-of-the-art, performance-minded AAA console of PC games with two in-game credits required.

At least one shipped modern console or PC title in the Lead Programmer role.

Experience working with team leads to develop project structures, best practices, programming workflows and project scheduling.

Demonstrated proficiency in C++.

Proficiency with linear algebra and general 3D mathematics.

Comfortable working with internal and externally developed code and middleware.

Effective communicator and collaborator with engineers and team members from other disciplines.

Desire and demonstrated ability to mentor junior programmers and help with their career growth.

A natural curiosity for all aspects of game development and a willingness to work on a wide variety of systems.

Excellent analytical and communication skills.

Self-motivated and passionate about making video games.

Pluses:

Hands-on experience developing for Unreal Engine 4, PS4 and Xbox One.

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Math, or related field.

Experience designing and implementing threaded, asynchronous software.

Experience with real-time physics, animation, and inverse kinematics.

Experience with the technical challenges unique to the Third-Person action platformer genre.

Due to the immediate nature of this position and current government employment-visa sponsorship restrictions, we are unable to consider foreign candidates.

