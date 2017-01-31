Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Jan Paul van Waveren, longtime id Software programmer
Obituary: Jan Paul van Waveren, longtime id Software programmer
January 31, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 31, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Word is spreading that longtime game developer Jan Paul van Waveren has passed away.

The news was brought to Gamasutra's attention by a Twitter report from Oculus' John Carmack, who worked with van Waveren for many years at id Software and, more recently, at Oculus.

Jan Paul, aka Johannes van Waveren has a healthy list of credits in the game industry as a programmer and engineer on everything from Doom 3 to Rage to Wolfenstein: The New Order. However, he's often remembered best for his work on Quake III Arena and, specifically, its AI bot system.

This was actually van Waveren's first full-time job as a game developer; id Software reportedly hired him to work on the Quake III bots after he came to their attention creating bots for Quake and Quake II in his free time.

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.30.17]
Technical Artist
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.30.17]
SMITE - UI Programmer
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.30.17]
Mobile Games - Senior Programmer
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.30.17]
Mobile Games - Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The physics of trains in Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
1979 Revolution proceeds to benefit ACLU in wake of immigration ban
Club Penguin is closing down to make way for a new mobile game
Road to the IGF: Variable State's Virginia


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image