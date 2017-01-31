Obituary: Jan Paul van Waveren, longtime id Software programmer

Word is spreading that longtime game developer Jan Paul van Waveren has passed away.

The news was brought to Gamasutra's attention by a Twitter report from Oculus' John Carmack, who worked with van Waveren for many years at id Software and, more recently, at Oculus.

Jan Paul, aka Johannes van Waveren has a healthy list of credits in the game industry as a programmer and engineer on everything from Doom 3 to Rage to Wolfenstein: The New Order. However, he's often remembered best for his work on Quake III Arena and, specifically, its AI bot system.

This was actually van Waveren's first full-time job as a game developer; id Software reportedly hired him to work on the Quake III bots after he came to their attention creating bots for Quake and Quake II in his free time.