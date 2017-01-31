Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2017
January 31, 2017
January 31, 2017
Game dev outsourcing firm Virtuos opens mobile-focused Paris studio
January 31, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Virtuos, a video game development company best known for working as a contractor on games like Watch Dogs 2 and Gravity Rush 2, has opened a new studio in Paris that's devoted to mobile games.

This is chiefly of interest to devs in the region who might be interested in working with the company, which has grown to (by its own account) 1,200 staffers spread across 10 studios in the ~12 years since it was founded in Shanghai by former Ubisoft staffer Gilles Langourieux.

"The Paris Notre Dame studio allows us to leverage creative talents in France as well as to attract international talents who would like to experience the historic Paris," Langourieux stated in a press release announcing the studio's debut. 

The new studio will be led by Jean-Baptiste Fleury, who claims 15 years of experience in the game industry and has previously worked as a marketer and manager at companies like Nintendo and Ubisoft.

