Chat with one of the creators of indie hit Transformice at 12:30 PM EST

Transformice! It’s a browser-based indie indie MMO that you might have heard of—or you might not.

But either way, you should be interested in co-creator Melanie Christin’s upcoming talk at GDC 2017, where she’ll be explaining how her small team has kept the game alive after all these years, and built a fanbase all across the globe.

In advance of Christin’s talk, we’re going to be interviewing her today at 12:30 PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel (which is a bit earlier than we normally go due to the time difference with France) to talk about her career as a game developer and what she’s learned striking out on her own with a small studio.

We’re also going to chat with her about what it’s like being part of a huge, global game community that takes her from France, to California, to Brazil, and back again. Be sure to tune in, and subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.