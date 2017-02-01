Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with one of the creators of indie hit Transformice at 12PM EST
February 1, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
February 1, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Video

Transformice! It’s a browser-based indie indie MMO that you might have heard of—or you might not. 

But either way, you should be interested in co-creator Melanie Christin’s upcoming talk at GDC 2017, where she’ll be explaining how her small team has kept the game alive after all these years, and built a fanbase all across the globe. 

In advance of Christin’s talk, we’re going to be interviewing her today at 12PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel (which is a bit earlier than we normally go due to the time difference with France) to talk about her career as a game developer and what she’s learned striking out on her own with a small studio. 

We’re also going to chat with her about what it’s like being part of a huge, global game community that takes her from France, to California, to Brazil, and back again. Be sure to tune in, and subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Anki
Anki — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.31.17]
Sr. Game Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.31.17]
Weapons Artist
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.31.17]
Art Director
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.31.17]
Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Q&A: How deep asymmetry drives CCG thrills in PvZ Heroes
Road to the IGF: Florian Veltman's Lieve Oma
Capcom banking on Resident Evil 7 as sales and profits falter
Take-Two Interactive acquires Spanish mobile studio for $250M


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image