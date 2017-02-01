Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2017
Capcom banking on Resident Evil 7 as sales and profits falter
February 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Capcom's financial report for the nine months ending December 31 is in, and both sales and profits are down.

Across the company as a whole, net sales fell by 6.2 percent year-over-year to 53.5 billion yen ($470.5 million), while profits tumbled by 60.6 percent during the same period to 2.7 billion yen ($23.7 million).

Looking specifically at the Digital Contents division, which houses Capcom's video game operations, net sales fell by 21.2 percent to 28.4 billion yen ($249.8 million) despite the "firm" performance of Dead Rising 4, and the "steady" efforts of re-releases including Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 4

While the company seems generally pleased with those performances, it did highlight the "soft" sales of Monster Hunter Stories, a 3DS release targeted at younger audiences, as a cause for concern. 

Overall though, the Japanese publisher remains positive as we head toward the final quarter, mainly due to its belief that blockbuster releases like Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter XX will bring home the bacon. 

As such, the company hasn't revised its financial forecast, and still expects to see net sales of 85 billion yen ($747.6 million) and profits of 9 billion yen ($79.1 million) by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

