February 1, 2017
February 1, 2017
February 1, 2017
Former Mattel exec named CEO of Activision's new Consumer Products division
February 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Former Mattel and Disney exec Tim Kilpin has been named CEO and president of Activision Blizzard's new Consumer Products division. 

The new wing will look to accelerate the Call of Duty and Overwatch creator's global growth strategy by devising fresh ways for consumers to interact with its many popular franchises. 

Kilpin will lead the division, and will oversee the development of new consumer products that "expand and deepen" audience engagement with Activision Blizzard's key franchises.

Given Kilpin's background and experience at Mattel, where he took control of brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Monster High, it wouldn't be outlandish to assume Activision could soon be filling shelves with toys and collectibles based on its blockbuster games. 

"Inspiring play, competition, and community underpins everything we do, and giving audiences new ways to experience our franchises is core to this commitment," said Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick. 

"Under Tim's leadership, we will elevate our consumer product offerings to the same level of exceptional quality as our games and transform the ways audiences connect with the characters they love in their everyday lives."

