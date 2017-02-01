Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2017
ZeniMax has acquired the studio behind Doom's SnapMap editor
February 1, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom creator id Software and Skyrim developer Bethesda Softworks, has acquired Escalation Studios for an undisclosed fee. 

Escalation is the Texas-based developer behind the SnapMap game editor seen in id's critically-acclaimed Doom reboot. 

The studio has also worked on a number of other experiences for consoles, mobile, and virtual reality. It will now lend support in all of those areas to the many studios under the ZeniMax umbrella. 

"We have continually been impressed with the team at Escalation," said Todd Vaughn, VP of development at Bethesda.

"Their commitment to quality and innovation has made significant contributions to the projects we've worked on together, and we’re excited to have them join ZeniMax."

