More layoffs at Crytek as Frankfurt publishing ops are scaled down

Crytek has laid off 15 employees at its headquarters in Frankfurt after scaling back publishing operations at the studio.

The move will directly impact the team previously responsible for maintaining free-to-play shooter Warface, and although most staff members have been shuffled internally, some have been let go.

Last year, the CryEngine creator warned it would be making changes in an attempt to "refocus" its business operations on game and tech development.

That resulted in the closure of studios in Sofia, Istanbul, Shanghai, Seoul, and Budapest, although it seemed employees at the firm's Frankfurt and Kiev offices had been spared.

"Unfortunately, one of the inevitable effects of this [restructuring] process has been the redundancies we are announcing today," said Crytek co-founder and MD, Avni Yerli.

"We are extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of each and every person at Crytek, and the team members we now have to say goodbye to will receive comprehensive support that reflect that gratitude."