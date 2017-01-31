The Ship: Remastered dev Blazing Griffin secures £5M in funding

Newsbrief: The Scottish production company Blazing Griffin has raised £5 million, roughly $6.3 million, in a round of Series-A funding led by private investors and matched by the Scottish Investment Bank.

The developer and publisher plans to use the money, at least in part, to increase its staff from 30 to 90 in the coming months. Additionally, the company has announced plans and to fund at least two new development teams within the studio to work on both ongoing and currently unannounced projects.

Beyond game development, this sum will also fuel Blazing Griffin’s efforts in both the film and post-production spheres. Since branching out from game development in 2015, the company has begun work on its first film project and has also set up a post production facility in Glasgow.

With the hefty investment secured, the multifaceted production company aspires to expand its presence in each of these three industries.