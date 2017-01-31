Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2017
Zenimax awarded $500 million in lawsuit against Oculus
February 1, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
According to Polygon, a jury has awarded $500 million to Zenimax after evaluating the company’s numerous claims that Oculus built its VR headset using technology and information illegitimately obtained from Zenimax.

In closing arguments last week, Zenimax asked the jury to award the company $2 billion in compensation and an additional $2 billion in punitive damages. 

Instead, after two and a half days of deliberation, the jury awarded Zenimax just $500 million after ruling that Oculus did not misappropriate trade secrets, but that Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey had in fact violated a non-disclosure agreement. 

As such, Oculus is on the line for $200 million for the broken NDA, in addition to $50 million owed for copyright infringement and another $50 million for false designation.

The two co-founders are responsible for covering the remainder, with Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe owing $50 million and $150 million respectively, also for false designation. 

