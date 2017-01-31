Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2017
February 1, 2017
February 1, 2017
Get a job: NaturalMotion is hiring a Technical Director
Get a job: NaturalMotion is hiring a Technical Director
February 1, 2017 | By Staff
February 1, 2017 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical Director, NaturalMotion

Location: London, England

NaturalMotion is looking for a remarkable Technical Director to join its unique, hugely ambitious, and elite Dawn of Titans development team. 

Joining at an influential and pivotal time in the game’s post-launch development and the team’s evolution, you will be responsible for representing technology at a studio and group level. 

You will be responsible for solving strategic and tactical technical challenges unique to online mobile games, including the sophisticated client-server interactions necessary with always-connected devices; de-risking cross-platform development with broad device performance deltas; guiding product path feature planning; spear-heading R&D on new devices; and ensuring the effective operation of technology in our studio.   

Responsibilities:

  • Represent technology at studio and group level.
  • Work with Lead Programmers on long-term technical strategy with a view on hardware innovations and focal points.
  • Maintain view on other emerging technologies and developments.
  • Ensure technical solutions support a high-quality experience to our player’s in-line with product team’s stated objectives.
  • Partner with production to remove blockers and consistently hit sprint goals.
  • Partner with the General Manager to plan staffing and operational costs
  • Assess technical risks and determine mitigation plans.
  • Evolve the way we work to ensure the engineering team is working effectively to deliver clean code.
  • Coach, develop and mentor the programming team.
  • Source and organise training opportunities for the programming team.
  • Champion the studio’s vision, values, behaviors and operating practices.

Requirements:

  • Significant engineering experience across different gaming platforms.
  • Recent experience as Lead Engineer or Technical Director for mobile online games.
  • Experience working on complex 3D games.
  • Social and multiplayer mobile game experience (iOS and Android).
  • Experience of data-driven games with downloadable asset bundles.
  • Able to identify, manage and communicate technical issues across disciplines.
  • High standards of personal technical excellence, and the ability to achieve this standard in others.
  • Passion for making games that push the boundaries and set new standards for mobile gaming.
  • Evidence of sound leadership and motivation skills.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

