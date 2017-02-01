Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: GameStop staff under fresh pressure to sell used games over new ones
Report: GameStop staff under fresh pressure to sell used games over new ones
February 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 1, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    2 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

If you work on games that are sold on store shelves, you should know about a new report from Kotaku alleging that GameStop employees are under renewed pressure to sell pre-owned games -- even if it means misleading customers.

While cynics may feel lies and half-truths have always been a part of the sales business, this report is notable because it references a new program that GameStop reportedly implemented a few months ago as part of its "Circle of Life" business philosophy.

The program requires every GameStop store to hit certain percentage thresholds for used game sales, game trade-ins, reward cash subscriptions, and pre-orders. The company has internal "COL" scores for both stores and individual employees, and Kotaku reports employees are being threatened with disciplinary action or dismissal if their score is too low. Under such pressure, it appears as though some employees are deliberately engaging in shady sales tactics.

"We are telling people we don’t have new systems in stock so we won’t take a $300 or $400 dollar hit on our pre-owned numbers. This is company wide and in discussions with my peers it is a common practice," wrote one source trusted by Kotaku. "We also tell customers we don’t have copies of new games in stock when they are on sale—for example, Watch Dogs 2 is currently $29.99 new and $54.99 pre-owned. We just tell them we don’t have the new one in stock and shuffle them out the door.”

The rest of the Kotaku article is worth reading in full, as it includes further comments from anonymous GameStop employees alleging how much pressure they're under to sell pre-orders and pre-owned games. As Kotaku points out, you can also find some interesting conversations about GameStop's sales tactics on the GameStop subreddit.

Also, it's important to keep in mind that while GameStop's sales of both new and used games have been dipping for a while, the company has just come off an especially "disappointing" holiday season and is deeply interested in expanding its business beyond games.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.01.17]
Gameplay Programmer
Nintendo of America Inc.
Nintendo of America Inc. — Redwood City, California, United States
[02.01.17]
Manager, Public Relations
Soulbound Studios
Soulbound Studios — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.01.17]
Technical Art Lead
Soulbound Studios
Soulbound Studios — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.01.17]
Sr. Tools Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Q&A: How deep asymmetry drives CCG thrills in PvZ Heroes
Zenimax awarded $500 million in lawsuit against Oculus
The Ship: Remastered dev Blazing Griffin secures £5M in funding
Apple recovers from iPhone sales slump with a record-high revenue


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image