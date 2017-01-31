Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Here are the winners for GDC 2017 and iam8bit's Art Boss showcase!
Here are the winners for GDC 2017 and iam8bit's Art Boss showcase!
February 2, 2017 | By Staff
February 2, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, GDC

Game Developers Conference are proud to announce the artists selected to take part in the first annual Art Boss showcase, presented at GDC 2017 in partnership with iam8bit!

This is a big deal because Art Boss aims to be the definitive annual showcase for artists working in the games industry, highlighting all forms of artwork created during game production -- from concept through release.

All videogame art, including (but not limited to!) pre-production concept art, production art, and in-game assets, was fair game for submissions, and now twelve winners have been selected by a panel of artists and influencers.

Each will be rewarded with a complimentary GDC All Access pass, and will have their submission put on display during the show.

So without further ado, here are the artworks selected to take part in this year's Art Boss showcase, along with the name of the artist, the title of their work and the game it depicts:

The Banner Saga 2 -"Camp" by Igor Artyomenko

Dishonored 2 - "The Duke" by Sergei Kolesov

ADR1FT - "SPIRITUS" by Three One Zero Art Team

Edge of Nowhere -- "Lake Concept" by Dave Guertin

ABZÛ - "ABZÛ" by Matt Nava

INSIDE - "Screenshot" by Playdead Art Team

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns - "The Jungle Dragon" by Daniel Dociu

Toy Odyssey - "The Arrival" by Tien Dung

The Elder Scrolls Online: One Tamriel - "One Tamriel" by Lucas Slominski

Halo 5 - "Tsunami Station" by Gustavo Mendonca

DOOM - "Knee Deep in the Dead" by Alex Palma

ArcheAge: Revelation - "Dwarves and Warborn" by XL Games Art Team

The Witness - "Orchard" by Orsi Spanyol, Eric A. Anderson, Luis Antonio

Art Boss is dedicated to honoring excellence in games industry art in all forms. Through its partnership with GDC, the Art Boss exhibit will be displayed in the Moscone Center during the largest professional game industry gathering in the world, which is expected to see more than 27,000 attendees this year.

To recognize the dedication and craft of the artists, Art Boss will put a face to their work by complementing each piece with a photograph and biography of each participating artist. Additionally, iam8bit will create a permanent archive for each piece in both digital and physical form, allowing the Art Boss collection to be viewed and appreciated by the gaming community wherever they reside.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.02.17]
Senior Environment Artist - Destiny (World Building)
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[02.01.17]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
Soulbound Studios
Soulbound Studios — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.01.17]
Technical Art Lead
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[02.01.17]
Graphics Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Is there an exodus from indie back to AAA?
Valve under investigation by EU Commission over geo-blocking concerns
Zenimax vs. Oculus: Carmack denies allegations, slams expert analysis
Road to the IGF: Kinmoku's One Night Stand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image