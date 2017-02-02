Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo says Pokemon players are now older than ever
Nintendo says Pokemon players are now older than ever
February 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

During its latest financial briefing Nintendo revealed that Pokemon Sun and Moon pulled in more players in their 20s and 30s than previous entries. 

It's an interesting development for the franchise, with Nintendo suggesting the nostalgia-inducing release of Pokemon Go -- which relied heavily on the appeal of first generation pocket monster -- was responsible for pulling older fans back in. 

Unfortunately, Nintendo didn't indicate how many Sun and Moon players fit into that age demographic, though it did reveal that 17 percent of players had no previous 3DS Pokemon titles in the activity log. 

"In other words," said the firm, "Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon were the first Pokemon titles these players had experienced on Nintendo 3DS."

It's a tidbit that highlights the enduring, multi-generational appeal of a franchise that's now over two decades old. 

 

Related Jobs

Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Blue Isle Studios
Blue Isle Studios — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[02.02.17]
Community Manager
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.02.17]
Sr Web Applications Engineer
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.02.17]
Game Server Engineer (Gameplay)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Is there an exodus from indie back to AAA?
Valve under investigation by EU Commission over geo-blocking concerns
Zenimax vs. Oculus: Carmack denies allegations, slams expert analysis
Road to the IGF: Kinmoku's One Night Stand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image