Nintendo says Pokemon players are now older than ever

During its latest financial briefing Nintendo revealed that Pokemon Sun and Moon pulled in more players in their 20s and 30s than previous entries.

It's an interesting development for the franchise, with Nintendo suggesting the nostalgia-inducing release of Pokemon Go -- which relied heavily on the appeal of first generation pocket monster -- was responsible for pulling older fans back in.

Unfortunately, Nintendo didn't indicate how many Sun and Moon players fit into that age demographic, though it did reveal that 17 percent of players had no previous 3DS Pokemon titles in the activity log.

"In other words," said the firm, "Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon were the first Pokemon titles these players had experienced on Nintendo 3DS."

It's a tidbit that highlights the enduring, multi-generational appeal of a franchise that's now over two decades old.