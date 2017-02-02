Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 2, 2017
Nintendo president expects Switch sales to match the Wii
February 2, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has said he expects the Switch to sell as well as the Wii, which sold just over 101 million units during its lifetime. 

The bold prediction comes from a recent interview with Nikkei, as translated by industry analyst, Dr. Serkan Toto

Kimishima believes the Switch will rack up similar sales to the Wii because it "offers a unique way of playing games," a clear reference to the Switch's Joy-Con motion controllers and portable capabilities. 

During the same interview, the Nintendo chief also reiterated that the 3DS and Switch businesses will run in parallel, highlighting the handheld's role as an entry-level product for younger audiences.

 

