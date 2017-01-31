Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Exactly how and why Zenimax was awarded $500M in lawsuit against Oculus
Exactly how and why Zenimax was awarded $500M in lawsuit against Oculus
February 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

The years-long legal battle between Zenimax and Oculus drew to a close yesterday, as the court ruled in Zenimax’s favor after two days of deliberations. As a result, Zenimax is owed a total of $500 million for a variety of charges against Oculus, CTO John Carmack, and co-founders Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe.

Now that the dust has had a chance to settle, a pair of legal experts sat down to analyze the jury's verdict and to explain the decisions behind each individual charge.

The full breakdown on Road to VR by Matt Hooper and Brian Sommer is very nearly required reading if you’re someone who wants to better understand the charges levied against Oculus in the lawsuit.

Both experts explain each charge in digestible language that reveals important information game developers could find beneficial about IP theft, copyright infringement, NDA violations, and more.

During the case, a jury was tasked with deciding if defendants, including Carmack, Luckey, Iribe, Oculus and Oculus’ parent company Facebook, were guilty of seven charges put forth by Zenimax. 

Those charges, as named by the Road to VR article, were Common Law Misappropriation of Trade Secrets, Copyright Infringement, Breach of Contract, Tortious Interference With Contract, Unfair Competition, Conversion, and Trademark Infringement and False Designation.

Ultimately, only three of the charges (Copyright Infringement, Breach of Contract, and Trademark Infringement and False Designation) stuck, resulting in the court ordering several of the individual defendants to pay out a combined $500 million to Zenimax.

Head over to Road to VR for the full breakdown of each of those charges, including explanations about both the jury’s decisions and the monetary value assigned to each.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.02.17]
Senior Producer, Games
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Associate Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Senior Programmer
Uber Advanced Technologies Center
Uber Advanced Technologies Center — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[02.02.17]
Software Engineer - Simulation


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Is there an exodus from indie back to AAA?
Valve under investigation by EU Commission over geo-blocking concerns
Zenimax vs. Oculus: Carmack denies allegations, slams expert analysis
Road to the IGF: Kinmoku's One Night Stand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image