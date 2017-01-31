Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Toronto, Canada

We are looking for a motivated and energetic individual to join our growing team as a community manager. The ideal candidate is a passionate gamer with experience in the promotional and publishing side of the games industry. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is genuinely excited to communicate with fans, represent the development team and help push our games to the next level.

This is a full-time employment position working from our offfice located in downtown Toronto. We are not looking for remote work at this time.

Responsibilities

Manage our social media presence, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube

Manage and create content for our official websites

Write blog and news posts

Monitor community feedback and share with the development team

Work with the marketing team to coordinate news and media releases

Respond to emails and questions from our community

Represent our studio at promotional and marketing events (international travel may be required)

Appear on camera or in front of crowds of people during interviews or other appearances

Requirements

Proven experience as a community manager

Passionate gamer

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Experience managing social media accounts

Plusses

Experience producing video content

Experience with Photoshop or other image editing software

A good eye for visual design

Game development & design experience

Blue Isle Studios is a fast growing, independent videogame developer and publisher based in Toronto, Canada. This position affords you the opportunity to have a large impact on our company as we grow. If you are interested in working with us, we'd love to hear from you.

