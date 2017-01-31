Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Toronto, Canada
We are looking for a motivated and energetic individual to join our growing team as a community manager. The ideal candidate is a passionate gamer with experience in the promotional and publishing side of the games industry. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is genuinely excited to communicate with fans, represent the development team and help push our games to the next level.
This is a full-time employment position working from our offfice located in downtown Toronto. We are not looking for remote work at this time.
Responsibilities
Requirements
Plusses
Blue Isle Studios is a fast growing, independent videogame developer and publisher based in Toronto, Canada. This position affords you the opportunity to have a large impact on our company as we grow. If you are interested in working with us, we'd love to hear from you.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.