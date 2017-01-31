Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Community Manager
Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Community Manager
February 2, 2017 | By Staff
February 2, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Community Manager, Blue Isle Studios

Location: Toronto, Canada

We are looking for a motivated and energetic individual to join our growing team as a community manager. The ideal candidate is a passionate gamer with experience in the promotional and publishing side of the games industry. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is genuinely excited to communicate with fans, represent the development team and help push our games to the next level.

This is a full-time employment position working from our offfice located in downtown Toronto. We are not looking for remote work at this time.

Responsibilities

  • Manage our social media presence, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube
  • Manage and create content for our official websites
  • Write blog and news posts
  • Monitor community feedback and share with the development team
  • Work with the marketing team to coordinate news and media releases
  • Respond to emails and questions from our community
  • Represent our studio at promotional and marketing events (international travel may be required)
  • Appear on camera or in front of crowds of people during interviews or other appearances

Requirements

  • Proven experience as a community manager
  • Passionate gamer
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Experience managing social media accounts

Plusses

  • Experience producing video content
  • Experience with Photoshop or other image editing software
  • A good eye for visual design
  • Game development & design experience

Blue Isle Studios is a fast growing, independent videogame developer and publisher based in Toronto, Canada. This position affords you the opportunity to have a large impact on our company as we grow. If you are interested in working with us, we'd love to hear from you.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.02.17]
Senior Producer, Games
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Associate Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Senior Programmer
Uber Advanced Technologies Center
Uber Advanced Technologies Center — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[02.02.17]
Software Engineer - Simulation


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Is there an exodus from indie back to AAA?
Valve under investigation by EU Commission over geo-blocking concerns
Zenimax vs. Oculus: Carmack denies allegations, slams expert analysis
Road to the IGF: Kinmoku's One Night Stand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image