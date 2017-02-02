Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devolver offers demo space near GDC to devs blocked by U.S. travel ban
Devolver offers demo space near GDC to devs blocked by U.S. travel ban
February 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
February 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Publisher Devolver Digital has laid plans to set aside room and hardware (PCs and HTC Vives) in its demo space near the Game Developers Conference later this month to showcase games from devs affected by the White House's recent travel ban.

It's a nice show of support for game makers from countries targeted by the ban, which (as of this writing) applies to nationals from Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan.

If you or someone you know is interested in taking Devolver up on their offer, the company has set up a special website to accept submissions. Preference will be given to "those developers that were set to travel to GDC and were forced to cancel their plans due to the immigration ban," and selected games will be set up in the "Devolver Underground" demo space a short walk away from the Moscone Convention Center. 

GDC 2017 will be taking place in that convention center February 27th - March 3rd, and Devolver plans to demonstrate selected games in its offsite space for the first three days of the show (so, Feb. 27th - March 1st.) 

It's worth pointing out that the organizers of GDC have offered to refund any attendees affected by the ban. In the days since it was implemented, many game makers have publicly expressed their sadness and outrage over the White House's order. For a more informed and practical look at what you can (and can't) do to protect your game dev staff in the wake of this ban, check out video game attorney Mona Ibrahim's recent blog post on the subject.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Mobile Producer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[02.02.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Blue Isle Studios
Blue Isle Studios — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[02.02.17]
Community Manager
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.02.17]
Sr Web Applications Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Is there an exodus from indie back to AAA?
Valve under investigation by EU Commission over geo-blocking concerns
Zenimax vs. Oculus: Carmack denies allegations, slams expert analysis
Road to the IGF: Kinmoku's One Night Stand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image