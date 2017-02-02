Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 2, 2017
Investors pour another $8.5M into Star Trek Timelines dev Disruptor Beam
February 2, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Social and mobile game dev Disruptor Beam has raised $8.5 million from both new and existing investors as it plans to debut a new Walking Dead game later this year.

This round of renewed funding suggests investors are confident in the company's potential. Disruptor Beam has been operating for years now, launching its Game of War Ascent game in 2014 (after raising $3.2 million from investors) and then its Star Trek Timelines game early last year.

In a press release the company claims its headcount doubled that year as revenues rose, due in large part to the success of Timelines. 

With Walking Dead: March To War slated to debut later this year, Disruptor Beam says it plans to use its newfound wealth to continue expanding and reinforcing its game development efforts.

